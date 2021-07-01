JOHNSON CITY — Msgt (Retired) James Roosevelt Kesterson, 88, of Destin, Florida, passed away peacefully June 24 with his loving wife and son by his side.
He was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Mohawk to the late James Kesterson and Mildred Kesterson.
Msgt Kesterson proudly served his country for 21 years as a Flight Engineer in the U.S. Air Force. He served one tour in Vietnam, flying 120 combat missions over the republic of Vietnam and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
After Vietnam, Msgt Kesterson was assigned to Scott AFB in Illinois where he was a flight engineer on the DC-9 Nightingale Medivac and later delivered the first DC-9 to Rhines Main, Germany, where they flew hundreds of humanitarian missions.
He retired in 1975 at Shaw AFB in South Carolina.
After retirement, Msgt Kesterson became a Real Estate Agent and later built custom homes in Destin, Florida.
His passion was trout fishing the grass flats for speckled trout, and working on anything mechanical.
Msgt Kesterson is survived by his wife of 64 years: Peggy Kesterson; a son: James Roary Kesterson; a daughter: Karen Lynn Broce; a brother: Bill Kesterson; grandchildren: Craig Osborne, Ryan Kesterson and Nikki Wood; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Msgt James Roosevelt Kesterson will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Friday in Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, Lake Drive West, with full military honors rendered by the Shaw AFB Honor Guard. Those attending are asked to gather at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. to process to the committal shelter. Prior to service, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Msgt Kesterson’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.
