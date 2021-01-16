DECATUR, TX — Myra Earlene “Earl” Cornett’s faith became her reality Monday while at her home in Decatur.
Graveside services were Friday at Greenwood Cemetery. Family received friends Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.
A memorial service will be Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Denton Bible Church, in Denton, Texas. (address is below)
Myra was born June 10, 1940, to John Earl and Virgie (Guinn) Tilson in Erwin, Texas. She was united in marriage September of 1960 to her high school sweetheart, Charles Ernest Cornett, in District Heights, Maryland, and they spent the next 60 years together.
Myra was a homemaker until her children were in high school. She worked side by side with Charles for several years. Myra also was a Child Nutritionist retired from Denton ISD. She and Charles also became missionaries for Denton Bible Church.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years: Charles Cornett of Slidell; her daughter: Beth Calhoun and her husband, Kevin; her son: Chuck Cornett; her brother: John Lee Tilson of Church Hill, Tennessee; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and church family; and a host of friends.
Donations can be made in Myra’s name to Missions, c/o Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Dr., Denton, Texas 76201