Myra Mathes, 62, of the Jearoldstown community, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She retired after 35 years of service from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Mrs. Mathes was a member of Jeroldstown United Methodist Church.
She was a member of the Northeast Tennessee Mustang Club.
Survivors include her husband: David Mathes; one son and daughter-in-law: Dustin and Mandi Belt; her father: Claude Southerland; three brothers: Stan and Tammy Southerland, Lyndell and Tami Southerland, and Michael Southerland and his special friend, Jason Baines; a brother-in-law: Tim Mathes; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Shelby Southerland; and an aunt: Phyllis Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the Kingsport Highway. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stan Southerland, Lyndell Southerland, Michael Southerland, Jason Baines, Austin Southerland and Cal Southerland.