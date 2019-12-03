Myrna Denise Cannon, 61, of Greeneville, died unexpectedly at midnight Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Survivors include two sisters and one brother-in-law: Linda and Haskell Waddle, and Joyce Rutherford; three nieces: Lisa Brown, Julie Cutshall and Becky Knight; one great-niece: Leia Brown and her fiancé: Emil Thompson; three great-nephews: Cole Knight, Brent Rutherford and Dennis Cannon; a great-great-niece: Scarlett Rutherford; a great-great-nephew: David “D.J.” Cannon; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Dennis and Neta Baxley Cannon; a brother: Danny Cannon; her grandparents: C.W. “Charlie” and Elsie Baxley, and Lon and Emma Cannon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Danny Ricker will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Heath Cutshall, Cole Knight, Brent Rutherford, Randy Baxley, Rocky Baxley, Kim Cannon, Gary Baxley, Nick Cannon, Lanny Cannon, Gary Spears, Brian Cannon, Chad Cannon and Jamie Fillers.