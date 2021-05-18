Myrtle Freshour, 107, of Baileyton, passed away Saturday at the home of her son and his wife.
Myrtle was a conscientious homemaker and had many hobbies including making crafts, quilting, sewing and cultivating vegetables and flower gardens.
She was also well known for her Christian hospitality by welcoming many to her home for a meal and fellowship. She was a member of Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church in the West Pines community. She attended First Baptist Church of Baileyton until declining health.
Myrtle is survived by a son: Kenneth (Bud) Freshour and his wife, Linda; a grandson: Shane Freshour; granddaughter-in-law: Christine Freshour; three great-grandsons: Cameron, Caden and Cody Freshour; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years: Herman Freshour, who passed away in 1989; a grandson: Christopher Lynn Freshour; her parents: George W. and Anna Hughes Harris; a brother: Jim Harris; sisters: Beth Vaughn, Gladys Adams and Jane Harkleroad; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Cap Freshour, John (Pony) Freshour, Kate Bishop, Virginia Wines, Leona Gass, Lockey Alton, Ruby Gardner and Ruth Morelock.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Wade McAmis officiating.
Family and friends are ask to meet at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Zion Cemetery at Baileyton for the 10 a.m. graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Keith Morelock, Alan Gass, Randy Weems, Timmy Weems, Robert Tucker and Nathan Brown.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Carter, Doug Carter, Sonny Phillips, Ronnie Phillips, Charlie Weaver, Avery Vaughn, Gary White, Jimmy Thacker, Bud Tucker, Pete Burns, Tommy Sensabaugh and Harold Smith.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.