Myrtle Freshour (Died: May 15, 2021) May 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Myrtle Freshour, 107, of Baileyton, passed away Saturday evening at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Gas Shortages Fueled By Panic Buying Dee Anna Robertson (Died: May 11, 2021) Paul Daniel Swatzell (Died: May 10, 2021) Fire Destroys Greystone House Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.