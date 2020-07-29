Nana June Swanger, 88, of Tusculum, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was a member of the Friendship Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Greeneville for 50 years. She served on the decorating committee and the Memorial Chairman Dinner Ministry at First Baptist Church.
Nana was an avid gardener and enjoyed fishing.
She is survived by a daughter: Vickie Rigney and her husband, Scott; a son: Mike Swanger and his wife, Jamie; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence “Jamup” Ayers and his wife, Margaret; a sister: Nancy Chapman and her husband, Harold; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: J.D. Swanger; parents: Grover and Gladys Ayers; and brothers: Ray Ayers, and Jack Ayers.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Dr. David Green officiating.
Interment will be in Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Chuch Cemetery.
Grandson will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Memorial Dinner Ministry of First Baptist Church, 211 N. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37745.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.