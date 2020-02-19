Nancy Ann Peters, 55, went home to be with the Lord Monday. She had fought her battle with sarcoma cancer (cancer of the soft tissue).
Loving life, family and friends kept her doing all that she could do to keep living. She always had a smile, even when the pain was unbearable and death was just a few short breaths away. God blessed her with a heart of gold and a love that ran so deep for others. Nancy served others with such joy and always gave one hundred percent of herself to the task at hand.
She attended Mosheim Fellowship Church when her health permitted.
She is survived by her husband: James Richard Peters; four sons: Jeffery Peters, Joseph (Katrina) Arwood, Joshua (Elizabeth) Jennings and Jonathan (Misty) Malone; two daughters: Jimmy (Linda Peters) Darnell and Jeff (Becca Arwood) Mathes; grandchildren: Mark Laughlin, Mauri Peters, Sierra Tino, Destiny Lothridge, McKenzie and Joey Arwood, Deon and Nevaeh Phipps, Kendall Barner, Jeremy Mathes, Zackary Hinkle, Dillon and Haley Arwood, Britany Falin, Tracy Davis, and Michaela and Natahsa Heck; great-grandchildren: Maddox Hahn, Brennen and Kenya Falin, Preston Radar, Emma Heck and Madeline Gibson; her father: Charlie McCamey Sr.; three brothers: Lynn (Robin) McCamey, Stanley McCamey and Johnny (Erin) McCamey; five sisters: Charles (Elizabeth) Mears, Tammie “Tiny” McCamey, Randy (Betty) Everhart, Lisa Conner and Gary (Donna) Weems; a sister-in-law: Rick (Kathy) Shufflier; lots of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends: Al (Tammy) Gallagher, Joanna “LewEllen” Baker, Baye Ferguson, Terry (Tinky) Miller and Patricia Fletcher.
Nancy expressed a special thanks and appreciation to those who supported her and her family in every aspect as needed.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Betty Joyce McCamey; a brother: Charlie McCamey Jr.; her grandparents: Claude (Jeannie) McCamey Sr. and John (Lovie) Dean; a nephew: Jason McCamey; a special family friend: Tony Ledford; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family expressed a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Greeneville for their wonderful hospice care during Nancy’s last days with the family. Thank you to everyone (family, extended family, friends and strangers) for all your support, love, caregiving, thoughts and prayers during these past three years as they treasured their borrowed time to make precious memories together.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Brother Charlie McCamey, Elder Jonathan Malone and Pastor Mark Laughlin officiating.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Stanley McCamey, Gary Weems, Bradley McCamey, Adam Conner, Teddy Bowman and Kenny Richards.
Honorary pallbearers are Joey Arwood, Zackary Hinkle, Dillon Arwood, Brandon Collier and Jimmy Darnell.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.