KNOXVILLE — On Monday, Nancy Burnett Harold decided it was time to give up her fight and meet her maker, and be able to dance again. She is no longer bound by her earthly body’s limitations, and her soul is free to celebrate with her Heavenly Father, family and her treasured animals.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father: Evelyn and Upton Burnett; and her brother: Robert Burnett of Atlanta, Georgia.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years: Bill; their beloved daughter and son-in-law: Evy (Harold) MacLeod and David MacLeod; loved cousins; precious nieces and nephews; and several friends considered family.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. in Mynatt Halls Chapel.
Graveside service will be Monday at 1 p.m. in Doty’s Chapel Cemetery in Afton.
