Nancy “Granny” Chandler, 77, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at her home.
“Granny” was a loving mother and grandmother who worked as long as her health permitted. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law: Ginger Scudgington, Robin Dean, and Martha and Paul Travis; grandchildren and their spouses: Candace and Tommy Snyder, of Charleston, South Carolina, Jessica and Justin Burns, Toni and James Hubbard, Bryan and Haley Dean, Matt and Lindsey Loftis, Brandon and Brenda Travis, Sara Loftis, Cody Travis, Stephanie Flynn, and Josh Cypher, of Nashville; 11 great-grandchildren; a special nephew: Ronald Blankenship, of Richmond, Virginia; and special friends: Tom Miller and Juanetta Swatzell, and Joe Morris.
She was preceded in death by her son: Craig Scudgington; her daughter-in-law: Kathy Scudgington; a grandson: Christopher Scudgington; her mother: Martha Blazer; her father: Everett Shelton; sisters: Louise Ball and Zella Blankenship; and a brother: James E. Shelton.
A memorial service will be Sunday at 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.