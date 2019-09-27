Nancy Helen King Feezell, 85, of Holder Road, Afton, passed away Thursday at her home.
She attended Hill Street Church of God.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by one daughter: Pama Phillips; three sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Helena Feezell, Larry and Sadie Feezell, and Johnny and Mary Feezell; grandchildren: Lori (Mike) Mitchell, Jennie (John) Reeves and Summer Feezell; great-grandchildren: Kayla (Aaron) Dearstone, Noah Reeves and Isaac Reeves; one stepgreat-granddaughter: Lindsey (Logan) Shreve; one great-great-grandson: Sullivan Dearstone; sisters: Nellie Swatzell and Betty Starnes; a brother and sister-in-law: Herbert and Melva King; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jimmy and Betty Feezell; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law: Betty Southerland, and Barbara and Frank Green; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: L.M. Milburn Feezell; a son-in-law: Jimmy Phillips; a grandson: Michael Phillips; her parents: Grover and Ruth King; brothers: Norman King, Milburn King and David King; a sister: Pansy Dunn; and one sister-in-law: Lucy King.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Jack Kirkendall and Jerry Feathers officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Charles Montgomery and his staff.
Condolences may be made to the Feezell family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.