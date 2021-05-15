Nancy Holt Parvin, 84, of Greeneville, died Thursday at her home.
She attended Big Springs Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Mrs. Parvin was an employee of the George C. Moore Company for more than 25 years and later worked at Greene County Bank for 15 Years.
Mrs. Parvin is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Pam and Sherman Wampler, and Cookie and Hal Sauceman; one son and daughter-in-law: Ricky and Sandy Parvin; a granddaughter: Staci Parvin; two grandsons: Adam and Leslie Wampler, and Ryan and Jen Parvin; two great-grandsons: Drew and Ayden Wampler; a special niece: Joyce Daniels; several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts; and a special cousin: Peggy Helms.
The Parvin family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Danny Gregg will officiate.
Graveside services will be private at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Parvin was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Parvin; her parents: Willie and Rowena Holt; a sister: Ruth Holt; and her grandparents: Nannie “Granny” Holt, and Lum and Lola Wilkerson.
Honorary pallbearers will include: Bradley Sauceman, Tom Daniels, Jerry Wilkerson, Jerry Scott, Russ Ooten and Kenny Waddell.
