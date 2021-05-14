Nancy Holt Parvin (Died: May 13 , 2021) May 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy Holt Parvin, 84, of Greeneville, died Thursday at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cicadas Will Have Greene County Buzzing Austin Broyles (Died: May 6, 2021) Greeneville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Tusculum Offering Free Six-Week Course On Greene County’s History Gas Shortages Fueled By Panic Buying Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.