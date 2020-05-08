JONESBOROUGH — Nancy Irene Hensley, 58, Chuckey, passed away Tuesday at her residence.
Mrs. Hensley was born in Johnson City, a daughter of the late Glen J. and Sarah Elizabeth Kyker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Kyker.
She worked for American Greetings for 39 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years: Burkey Hensley; her daughter: Sarah J. Hensley; a sister and brother-in-law: Ruth and Harmon Mathes; a brother: Clay Kyker; her mother-in-law: Faye Hensley; sisters-in-law: Cathy Kyker, Becky Hensley, Starr Shelton and Tammy (Brian) Bowman; nieces: Beth (William) Travis, Kayla (Dylan) Edwards and Janet Showman; nephews: Randall (LaTasha) Crisp, Robbie (Margaret) Ritchea, Aaron (Ashton) Kyker, Jake Walden and Chris Walden; great-nephews: Sylar and Tillman; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends: Jean Fanning, Brian Hixon and Richard McCamey.
A graveside service for Mrs. Hensley will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Hensley officiating.
Pallbearers will be Fay Showman, Robbie Ritchea, Randall Crisp, Brian Bowman, Aaron Kyker, William Travis and James Murzyn.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Fairview United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 2705 West Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.
