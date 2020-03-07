Nancy Jean Brown, 87, of Greeneville, passed away early Friday morning at her home where she was surrounded by family and friends.
Nancy grew up in the Three Springs community of Hamblen County and was a graduate of Whitesburg High School and Greeneville Business School. Her career included The Austin Company, Metal Engineering Corporation and Delfasco.
Nancy was a member of Carter’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Alonzo and Hattie Belle Harmon; sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty (Dedrick) Harris of Mooresburg and Mary Lee (Cecil) Cupp of Russellville; a brother-in-law: Wayne Brown of Greeneville; and nieces: Glenna Wolfe of Mooresburg and Lisa Brown of Greeneville.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years: Gary L. Brown; two sons: Roger (Pennie) Brown of Knoxville and Ken (Michelle) Brown of Kissimee, Florida; grandchildren: Crissy (Brad) Hensley and Ryan (Jessica) Brown of Knoxville, Joseph Brown of Kissimee and Megan Brown of Santa Clarita, California; five great-grandchildren all of Knoxville; one sister: Janice (W.K.) Walker of Bulls Gap; a sister-in-law: Mary Ruth Brown of Greeneville; one niece: Pam (John) Ellenburg of Russellville; one nephew: Mike (Rhonda) Brown of Greeneville. Nancy was blessed with loving caregivers: Alfreda Dixon, Angie Buckner and Cynthia Crigger, who provided care and comfort until the very end.
The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.