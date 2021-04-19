Nancy Jennings, 71, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton chapel with the Rev. Jesse Randolph and Brad Peters officiating.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Vale Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published in Tuesday edition of The Greeneville Sun
