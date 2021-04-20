Nancy Katherine Jennings, 71, of Chuckey, passed away peacefully Saturday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Greeneville, to Luke and Louise Peters who preceded her in death along with a brother, Roger Peters.
She eloped and married her love, Ronald Lyle Jennings, in October of 1968 who preceded her in death in 2019.
Nancy loved everyone, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling with her husband of 50 years and eating banana popsicles.
For many years, Nancy worked at K-Mart in Greeneville where she made many close friends with coworkers and customers. She had an infectious smile that would light up the room.
Nancy is survived by her son and wife: Bill and Kandie Jennings of Nashville; her daughter and her husband: Kathy and Robbie Belt of Greeneville; grandchildren: Carter Jennings, Daimien Belt and Cameron Belt; a sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and George Bowers; her many nieces and nephews.; and special friends: Carolyn Britton and Barbara Broyles. They could talk for hours.
Please join the family in celebrating her life at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel, Tuesday between 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will following at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Randolph officiating.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Vale Cemetery, 580 Pleasant Vale Road, Chuckey, with Brad Peters officiating.
Due to COVID-19 those attending either the visitation or the graveside are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Carter Jennings, Daimien Belt, Cameron Belt, Chris Fillers, Anthony Gilland, Dustin Barr, Donald McAfee and Joe Collins.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation, Amedisys Home Health, All Ways Caring Home Care and Bailey Kennedy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.