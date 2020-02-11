Nancy LaBresh, 72, of Jennings Lane, Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She formerly worked at Walmart Distribution Center and was owner of Silver Thunder Alpacas.
Her family takes comfort in the fact that she knew Jesus and Jesus knew her. We will miss her happy smile and quick wit.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years: Chuck LaBresh; two sons: Jeff Woodcock and Jason Woodcock; grandchildren: Jadon Woodcock, Easton Woodcock and Madison Woodcock; and two sisters: Donna Kearns and Janice Verimontes.
She was preceded in death by a son: Ken Woodcock; her parents: Hector and Laura LaVigne; one brother: Ray LaVigne; and two sisters: Linda Barnes and Lorraine Bonskowski.
There will be a family gathering at a later date. At her request, she will be cremated.
