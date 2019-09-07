Nancy Lee Jones, 83, of Bulls Gap, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mrs. Jones was of the Baptist faith. She attended East Greene Free Will Baptist and Lick Creek House of Prayer.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: David and Peggy Jones; a granddaughter: Amy Jones; a great-granddaughter: Hannah Jones; a sister and brother-in-law: Pauline and Mike Adkins; a brother and sister-in-law: Bobby and Ellen Booker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ike and Pat Jones, Grover and Betty Jones, and Jimmie and Teddy Tweed; aunt and uncle: Maxie Jo and Billy Hilton; several nieces and nephews; and her special dog: Frisky.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William Jones; and her parents: Curtis and Ellen Booker.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Bob Simpson and the Rev. Anthony Payne officiating.
Interment will be in Carter’s Station Cemetery at Albany.
Pallbearers will be David Lamons, Richard Lamons, Kenneth Lamons, Bobby Matthews, Lynn Malone and Ricky Bowman.
