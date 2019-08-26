JONESBOROUGH — Nancy Lilley Dearstone, 73, of Jonesborough, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Dearstone was born in Washington County, a daughter of Sarah Buckingham Lilley, of Jonesborough, and the late Carroll Lilley.
She was a member of Erwin Church of Christ.
Mrs. Dearstone was a chartered organizational representative and committee chairperson for Boy Scout Troop No. 134 of Jonesborough for many years. She was a volunteer at Jonesborough Middle School.
Purple was Nancy’s favorite color, and the family requests purple flowers or butterflies for the service.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband: Jerry Dearstone, of Jonesborough; two sons: Jerry Wayne “J.W.” Dearstone Jr. and Carroll Dearstone, both of Jonesborough; sisters and brother-in-law: Melissa and Tony Hoss, and Kathy Lilley, all of Jonesborough; a brother and sister-in-law: George and Esther Lilley, of Stoney Creek; a special cousin: Judith Taylor; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the many medical professionals at Ballad Health for their care throughout the past three years.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Erwin Church of Christ with Minister Jeff Winters officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bragg, Tony Hoss, Phil Erwin, Anthony Todd, Chris Holt, Allan Dearstone, George Lilley and Tim Bublat.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Stancil, Andrew Holt and the men of Erwin Church of Christ.
Condolences may be sent to the Dearstone family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.