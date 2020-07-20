Nancy Lou Hyatt, 72, of Hartshaw Drive, Greeneville, passed away Friday at her home.
She retired after more than 30 years of service from Greene Valley Development Center.
She attended Emmaus Baptist Church.
The family states she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Renee and Gene Tweed; one son: Marty Hyatt; grandchildren: James (Christie) Spears, Brooklyn Hyatt, Jacob Tweed, Joshua Tweed and Tiffany (Bryan) Block; three great-grandchildren: Victoria and Skyler Spears, and Kearston Block; one sister-in-law: Jane Ricker; and nephews: Randy (Patty) Heck and Chris (Donna) Ricker.
She was preceded in death by: her husband: Dee Hyatt; her parents: Haven and Eva Ricker; a brother: Dewey Ricker; and a sister: Theda Heck.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel, with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Heck, Chris Ricker, James Spears, Skyler Spears, Bryan Block and Gene Tweed.
