Nancy Marie Zdaniewicz, 64, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville following a lengthy illness.
She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
She is survived by her brother: Bruce Harmon, of Knoxville; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Danny and Susan Collins, of Greeneville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Joe and Sue Zdaniewicz, of Seabrook, New Hampshire; a stepdaughter and her husband: Kara Zdaniewicz Knott and Allen Knott, of Denver, Colorado; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Kathleen Cox Harmon; her father: Freeman Harmon; and a son: Jeremy Todd Harmon.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Dustin Collins officiating.
Interment will follow in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.
