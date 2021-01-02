Nancy McCorkle Douthat, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Nancy is survived by her son Doug Douthat (Leira), daughter Lea Ann Douthat and granddaughter Lindsey Douthat all of Knoxville, Tennessee, sister Jane (Ben) Dyer of Mohawk, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Douthat and parents Kenneth and Carolyn McCorkle.
Nancy graduated from Mountain Sanitarium and Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 and worked at Serene Manor Nursing Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. She married Billy Douthat in 1960 and went on to have two children, Doug and Lea Ann. Family and friends will remember Nancy for her sweet smile, for being an exceptional nurse, and having a giving heart.
Formal funeral services are not planned due to COVID 19. A graveside service will be held with family 1pm on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk, Tennessee.
The family would like to thank Raintree Terrace Assisted Living and Smoky Mountain Hospice in Knoxville Tennessee for their love for and exceptional care of Nancy. The family would also like to thank the Helen Ross McNabb Center for providing excellent mental health care to Nancy and in lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to Helen Ross McNabb Center at 205 W. Springdale Avenue in Knoxville, TN, 37917.
Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.