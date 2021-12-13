Nancy Ottinger, 86 of Parrottsville, passed away early morning Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Lola and Lynn Ottinger; sons and an ex-daughter-in-law: Jeff and Sharon Ottinger, and Paul (P.J.) Ottinger, all of Parrottsville; three grandchildren: Connie Shepherd, Samantha Lowery and Ethan Ottinger, all of Parrottsville; five great-grandchildren: Tyler Shepherd, Jacob Shepherd, Hunter Lowery, Hailey Lowery and Reese Ottinger; one sister, Lorene Hawk of Christiana, TN; and two brothers: Roger Hawk of Mosheim and Randy Hawk of Bean Station.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William Ray Ottinger in 2002; her parents: Grady and Willie Hawk; and brothers: Bob, Billy Jay, Junior, Buddy, and Joe Hawk.
At her request, there will be no formal visitation.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Parrottsville for a graveside service with Pastor Norman Deal officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 3001 Salem Road, Parrottsville, TN 37843; or the Luther Memorial Church Cemetery Fund, 1865 Luther Memorial Road, Parrottsville, TN 37843.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
