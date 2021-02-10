Nancy Parvin was born in Hawkins County to parents, Ellen and Claude Smith.
She moved to Greeneville in 1940 and was employed at First National Bank, held the position of Assistant President of Operations.
Mrs. Parvin married Fred Parvin 1949
Her educational background includes: Graduate of New York School of Dun and Bradstreet Business and Investments, Graduate of New York School of Interior Design, received an Honorary degree from Tusculum College in 1977
Mrs. Parvin generously shared her leadership abilities by serving as follows: Ruling Elder of First Presbyterian Church, Sunday school teacher, and president of Women’s Association, president and treasurer of Greeneville-Greene County Library for several years, treasurer and financial advisor for two years during the building of new Library on Main Street, served two terms as president and director of Heritage Trust; under her supervision restored old jail building and instituted a program to recognize Greene County’s 100 oldest farms, trustee at Tusculum College for six years, a member of Oak Grove Cemetery Association, assisted in obtaining perpetual care for the cemetery, a former member of Community Concerts Association, established the program for Concert Belles, director and active member of Nathanael Greene Museum, who sponsored the historical educational programs for hundreds of regional school children, former president of Youth Builder Club presented the Life Time Achievement Award for Civic Work. a Girl Scout Leader in Greeneville and a director of Appalachia Girl Scout Council for several years. As a member of the Republican Party, she was coordinator of the Republican Women’s Clubs for the State of Tennessee under the leadership of Congressman and Mrs. B. Carroll Reece. She was a former trustee of B. Carroll Reece Museum in Johnson City, served on the governor’s commission to restore State Capital Buildings in Nashville.
She was an astute student of art, politics, business, investment, bridge and hospitality. She is an avid traveler who has been around the world twice with friends.
Her greatest joy was building Christ Chapel on Main Street. The Chapel is open to all people for Prayer and Meditation. It is her gift to God in appreciation for her life with her husband, Fred Parvin
Of all her contributions of time, energy, talent and wisdom Nancy Parvin is the best “FRIEND” anyone can have.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Todd Jenkins officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
