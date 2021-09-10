JOHNSON CITY — Nancy Salamina, 68, of Telford, passed away Sept. 3 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Gerald Tritt and Mabel Robertson Tritt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother: Gary Tritt.
Nancy was a registered nurse having worked at Takoma Hospital in Greeneville, and with Medtronics as a diabetic specialist and educator.
She loved doing crafts and home improvement projects. Nancy also loved animals.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years: Louis Salamina; three children: Zoe Salamina, Tara Salamina-Flanner and her husband, Buddy, and Lee Salamina; two granddaughters: Samantha and Olivia; three great-grandchildren, Keira, Braylen and Mariya; one sister: Janice Price; one brother-in-law: Chuck Salamina; one sister-in-law: Marilyn Salamina; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services held.
The family expresses a special thanks to her dearest friends, Mary Lamb, Megan Durrence, and Ian Taylor for all the love and care that was shown.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Nancy Salamina and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Johnson City.