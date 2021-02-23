Nannie Kate Hope, 96, of the South Central community, went to be with the Lord Saturday while at home surrounded by her family.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her two sons were her pride and joy. Not one day passed that she didn’t speak of longing to be with her mother again.
She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed feeding anyone who came to eat! For many years she hosted the Ricker family reunion. She loved traveling and spending time with her sister, Dorothy.
She was a talented seamstress and made many beautiful quilts. She worked at the elections for nearly 40 years.
She attended Liberty Free Will Baptist Church while her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years: Eldon Hope; her parents: James Mort and Mary Easter Ricker; and five siblings.
She is survived by her sons and their wives: Michael and Diane Hope, and Jimmy and Pam Hope; four grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Lee Hope, Michelle Hope, Chad and Amanda Hope, and Chasity and Dave McGee; and five great-grandchildren: Riley and Avery Hope, and Brayden, Maesyn and Easton McGee.
There will be no formal visitation. The body will lie in state from noon until 3 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, where anyone is welcome to pay their respects and sign the register.
A private funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. John Buchanan and the Rev. Brandon Broyles officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Liberty FWBC Facebook page, for anyone who would like to view the service.
A graveside service will follow for anyone who wishes to attend following the private funeral service.
Due to COVID-19, the family request that mask be worn and social distancing be observed.
Pallbearers will be Michael Lee Hope, Chad Hope, Dave McGee, Dewey Hope, Robert Ricker and Jerry Poe.
The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice with special thanks to Mitzi Kemp.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.