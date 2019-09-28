Naomi “Janie” Casteel, 93, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday evening at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a retired nurse.
Mrs. Casteel was a member of First Church of God.
Mrs. Casteel enjoyed crafting, bowling, traveling, camping, gardening and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include three daughters and two sons-in-law: Mable and Buford Lamb, Martha and Jerry Metcalf, and Star Casteel Mays; four grandchildren: Lenny and Amy Lamb, Keith and Melinda Lamb, Bryan Metcalf and Logan Limburg; three great-grandchildren: Casey Fields, Joshua Metcalf and Destiny Lamb; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years: Travis Casteel; an infant daughter: Sally Crum; a grandson: Timothy Metcalf; one great-great-granddaughter; her parents: Lee Cornwell and Myrtle Clendennon Warren; a brother: Jerome; and sisters: Lenora, Ruth, Thelma and Edith.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Dougty-Stevens Chapel with Mary Jane Farmer, commissioned lay pastor, officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at noon Tuesday to travel in procession to Solomon Lutheran Cemetery for the 1 p.m. committal service.
Her grandsons will be pallbearers.
The family expressed a special thanks to the nurses on the Cedar Wing at Life Care Center of Greeneville, Dr. Charles Montgomery, and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, Teresa Melton and Mary Jane Farmer.