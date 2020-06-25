Naomi Wilhoit, 89, formerly of Horse Creek community, passed away Tuesday at Four Oaks Healthcare Center, Jonesborough.
She was a housewife.
Mrs. Wilhoit was a member of Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by one sister and dedicated caregiver: Myrna Monroe; one brother and sister-in-law: Fred Broyles Jr. and Cleo; two half-brothers and their spouses: Terry and Sally Broyles, and Gary and Lori Broyles; a sister-in-law: Barbara Broyles; and several nieces and nephews.
She was the daughter of the late Fred Broyles and Vana Richardson Broyles. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lynn Wilhoit; three brothers: Calvin, Franklin and Hugh Broyles; and two sisters: Flo Phillips and Earnestine Shaw.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Hal Kirk officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home Saturday at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Wilhoit, Dennis Lamb, Eugene Broyles, Ethan Starrette, Clark Hensley and John Burgess.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Kenneth Susong, Rebecca Gosnell and Phyllis Johnson.
