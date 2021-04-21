Nash Armstrong, 33, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday.
He is survived by his parents: Mike and Laurie Armstrong; brother and sister-in-law: Gage and Raini Armstrong of Johnson City; a sister: Heidi “Rosie” Armstrong; his grandmother: Judy Wilson; beloved Jack Russell: Brady Man; loving extended family; too many special friends to mention by name; and his family at WVLT.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Keith and Rose Armstrong; his grandfather: Marne Brobeck, and his great-grandfather: Grandpa Louis Wavelet.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. David Smith officiating and a special friend sharing memories.
The family expressed a thank you to the community for their outpouring of love.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.