Nathan “Baybow” Knight, 29, of Whirlwind Road, gained his wings May 9.
He was a free spirit, a father, a son, a brother, a nephew and a cousin who loved his family. He was outgoing spontaneous and he had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his mother: Lynna June (Setser) Knight; his father: Larry Glenn Knight; his son: Kaydin Glenn Aliza Knight; a sister: Lindsey June Knight; a nephew: Isaiah Lee Knight; a niece: Ashantie Nileah Knight; a special aunt: Debbie and Terry Burriell; other aunts and uncles: Gerry Setser, Danny Setser, Rita Knight, Kyle and Becky Knight and Eddie Knight; a special cousin: Amanda Setser; other cousins: Krystle Knight, Michelle Myers, Misty Setser, Lisa Knight (Cottle), Kelly Knight, Kyle Knight, Jeremy Setser, Tony Knight, Izack Knight, as well as many other cousins; and a very special teacher: Mrs. Monsrove.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Boyle and Carolyn Setser, Edgar Knight and Sarah Lorine Knight; and an aunt: Wonda Kay Knight.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. n River Hill Cemetery with Pastor Shannon Sizemore officiating.
Pallbearers will be Isaiah Knight, Kaydin Knight, Lindsey Knight, Amanda Setser, Joseph Honeycutt, Kyle Knight, Izach Knight, Jeremy Curtis and Charlie Brown.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the funeral home office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.