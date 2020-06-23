Nathan D. Phillips, 29, of Afton, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was self-employed.
Mr. Phillips was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather: Michelle and James Brockwell; his father and stepmother: Nelson Phillips and Wannette Knight; one son: Braydon; three daughters: Brittney, Dominique and Destiny Foster; a granddaughter: Sophia Johnson; his fiancée: Felicia Norton; one sister and brother-in-law: Donna And Cody Shoemaker of Limestone; and a nephew: Ethan Shoemaker.
Nathan was preceded in death by his grandparents: Donnamae and Sebe Phillips, and Shelby and David Mathes.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Danny Ricker officiating.
Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Neal Brockwell, Keith Freshour, Matthew Gross, Michael Gross, Marty Guthry and Cody Shoemaker.
