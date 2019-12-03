Nathan James Chandler, 63, of the Chuckey, the South Central community, died unexpectedly Saturday evening at Greenville Community Hospital East.
Nathan was a retired electrical pro for Lowe’s. He loved to work with his hands, prior to Lowe’s he worked for many years in the construction and roofing field.
Nathan never met a stranger and enjoyed taking time to talk.
He enjoyed fishing and cars.
Nathan was a giving man all his life and was able to help even in his death by being an organ donor.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years: Sandra Chandler; two daughters and sons-in-law: Kimberly and Dion Lynch, and Candy and Jason Harkleroad; two grandchildren: Bradley Justin Daugherty and Arian Daugherty; an aunt: Bertha Miller; and three cousins: Marilyn Simmons, Anthony Miller and Lynn Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents: David and Wanda Morgan Chandler; and an infant sister.
In keeping with his request, there will be no visitation or service.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation the arrangements.