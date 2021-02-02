Neal Bruce Fillers, 76, passed away Saturday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Fillers worked at Pet Milk until shut down and Premium Waters until retirement. He was a long time farmer.
He was loving husband, father, grandfather and never met a stranger. He was known to this friends as “Old Geezer.”
Mr. Fillers was a long time member of Greenelawn Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife: Nancy Earlene Fillers; a daughter and son-in-law: Charlene and Keith Fann; a very special grandson: Jordan Fann; a sister: Shirley Fillers; brothers and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Lynn Fillers, and Bob and Emma Fillers; a sister-in-law: Christine Warren; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Gene Shelton, Karola Lavars and Anna Sotelo.
Mr. Fillers was preceded in death by his parents: Hubert and Helen Fillers; a sister and brother-in-law: Wilma and Sam Ed Thompson; a brother: Allan Fillers; and a brother-in-law: Tommy Fillers.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at noon in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Robert Lee Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Fann, Larry Fillers, Rick Fillers, Randy Fillers, Chris Fillers and Todd Weems.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Thompson, Randell Thompson, Ronnie Thompson, Wallace Thompson, Carl Martin, Daniel Foland Jr., Larue Bales and his friends from Premium Waters and Pet Milk.