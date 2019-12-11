NELLIE EARLEY QUILLEN

Nellie Earley Quillen, 85, passed away Tuesday morning at her home.

Mrs. Quillen retired from Hurd Lock after more than 30 years of service.

She was the best mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother that anyone could ask for. Her boys were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her only son: Jackie Quillen and his wife, Robin; two grandsons and their wives: Josh and Holly Quillen, and Dr. Matt and Haley Quillen; five great-grandsons, who brought her so much joy: Brady, Carson, Parker, Hudson and Neyland Quillen; caregivers, who were her nieces: Patricia Miller and Marilyn Thomas; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Linda Earley; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Earley and Kathy Earley; a host of special nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Margaret Ricker.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Billy Gene Quillen; her parents: George and Fronia Earley; brothers: Kyle Earley, Billy Earley, and Haskell Gass; and two sisters: Betty Mullins and Mary Britton.

The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.

Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road.

Her son, grandsons and great-grandsons will be pallbearers.