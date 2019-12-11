Nellie Earley Quillen, 85, passed away Tuesday morning at her home.
Mrs. Quillen retired from Hurd Lock after more than 30 years of service.
She was the best mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother that anyone could ask for. Her boys were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her only son: Jackie Quillen and his wife, Robin; two grandsons and their wives: Josh and Holly Quillen, and Dr. Matt and Haley Quillen; five great-grandsons, who brought her so much joy: Brady, Carson, Parker, Hudson and Neyland Quillen; caregivers, who were her nieces: Patricia Miller and Marilyn Thomas; one brother and sister-in-law: Jimmy and Linda Earley; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Earley and Kathy Earley; a host of special nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Margaret Ricker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Billy Gene Quillen; her parents: George and Fronia Earley; brothers: Kyle Earley, Billy Earley, and Haskell Gass; and two sisters: Betty Mullins and Mary Britton.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road.
Her son, grandsons and great-grandsons will be pallbearers.