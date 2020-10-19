Nellie J. “Jodie” Beach, 83, of Mosheim, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Saturday at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was a member of Mosheim Central United Methodist Church and attended Encompass Church.
Mrs. Beach retired after more than 30 years of service from the Greene County School System as a bus driver and librarian’s assistant at Mosheim Elementary School.
She enjoyed time spent with her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Jan and Harvey Moore; two granddaughters: Nikki and Gavin Brown, and Erica and Andy Williams; two stepgrandsons: Matthew and Michael Moore; five great-grandchildren: Chloe and Cambrie Brown, and Elijah, Carleigh and Jude Williams; a stepgreat-grandchild: Ashton Moore; one sister: Mary Cox; one brother-in-law: Charles Beach; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Carter and Louise Bracken; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece: Cindy Martinez; and a special great-niece: Kylie Delgado.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years: Billy F. Beach in 2018; her parents: Jesse and Hazel Carter; one brother: J.D. Carter; and a brother-in-law: J.C. Cox.
There will be a drive by visitation with the family from 3-6 p.m Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at noon in Mosheim Central Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Donnie Bible officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Murdock, Nathan Gray, Tommy Jarnigan, Danny Jarnigan, Matthew Carpenter, Marc Campbell, Travis Lamons and Eric Caraway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mosheim Central Cemetery.