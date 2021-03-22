Nellie Louise Gunter (Died: March 21, 2021) Mar 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nellie Louise Gunter, 71, of Tusculum, died Sunday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Jeffrey A. Myers (Died: March 17, 2021) Huskies Face Tough Task In Grant Strong And Clay County Grand Jury Hands Up Nearly 50 Indictments JUDD: How Persistence Got Bulls Gap A Park Michael Scott Story (Died: March 12, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.