Nellie Louise Gunter, 71, of Tusculum, passed away Sunday morning following a lengthy illness.
She retired from Magnavox after 35 years of service. Nellie was a kind sister, friend, and neighbor. She enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors.
Survivors include her fiancé: David Reynolds; one brother and sister-in-law: Larry and Cindy Jennings; five sisters and brothers-in-law: Carolyn and Billy Ray Seaton, Barbara and James Johnson, Jenny and Jerry Scalf, Donna and Curtis Rasnake, and Kathy Mathiesen; a special aunt: Pearl Hensley; several nieces and nephews, including Shakota Jennings; and special friends: Keith, Tabitha and Conner Reynolds, Curtis, Amanda, and Madison Morrison, and Jewel Young.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Molie Jack and Bertha Jennings; two brothers: Billy Jennings and Jackie Jennings; one sister and brother-in-law: Bonnie and Ruble Parkins; and two brothers-in-law: Dr. Marlin Mathiesen and Ernest Lilly.
The family expressed a special thank you to her friends, neighbors and the 3rd Floor nursing staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Hopson will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 4:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Parkins, Terry Parkins, Curtis Morrison, Keith Reynolds, Lynn Jennings and Larry Jennings.