Nellie Ruth Melton, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was retired from Meco.
Mrs. Melton was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by three children: Rebecca Melton, Teresa Melton and Johnny Melton; two grandchildren: Brittany (Timothy) Burgner and Ashley Melton; a special sister-in-law: Peggy Idell; two brothers-in-law: Ron Murray and Robert Rigsby; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Brownlow Melton; her parents: Claude and Verda Hensley; and her siblings: Mary Sue Wills, Clyde Hensley, Ruby Rigsby, Barbara Murray and Margie Hensley.
Per her request, there will be no formal visitation or funeral service.
