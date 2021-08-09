Nelly “Wanda” Weems died peacefully Friday with her family by her side.
She was born Oct. 27, 1932 in Greene County.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Nova, John, Dan, O’Dell, Mary, Clara, Ruth, C, Emma and Patsy, and their dearly loved spouses.
Her parents were Willie and Alpha Smith who instilled in their children a strong work ethic, a love of God, music and one another. Wanda also dearly loved by her husband’s family and was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Daryl and Pearl Weems; and John’s brother: David. Wanda was also preceded in death by the love of her life, John Weems.
Wanda became a military wife, strong and independent when John joined the U.S. Air Force where he served his country in America and abroad. Twenty-six years later, they returned “home” to Greeneville and Wanda was again the wife of a farmer.
Wanda is survived by her daughter: Jill Ressler and her husband, John; her grandchildren: Krissa Beene (David), Timothy (Megan) and Thomas (Julia); and her great-granddaughter: Quinn; her sisters: Dorothy Smith and Joyce Gammon; sisters-in-law: Helen Weems and Josie Starnes; brothers-in-law: John and Ed Charles; and many adored nieces, nephews, their children and great-grandchildren.
For all of her family, Wanda’s door was always open, a meal on the table, and advice readily given.
Wanda wanted to remain in her home toward the end of her life as her dementia worsened. The years she remained on Sylvan Circle were possible because of the help and care provided by her family and neighbors, Lori and Brooks Dearstone, Bob and Ray Aston, and her dear friend, Brenda Crawford.
The last three years of Wanda’s life were spent at Brookdale Assisted Living. The workers there showed her kindness, love and compassion. They added quality to her last three years of her life; they truly will never be forgotten by her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bright Hope Animal Rescue, c/o Amanda Hopson, 1113 Tusculum Boulevard, Box 116, Greeneville, TN 37745; Seventh-day Adventist Community Service Center, 120 Idletime Dr., Greeneville, TN 37743; or Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Chris Gray, P.O. Box 55 Afton, TN 37616.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11:00AM in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Smith officiating.
