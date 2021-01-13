Neola Cooter, 83, of Baileyton, passed away, Tuesday at her home.
She is survived by her son: Steve and Tammy Cooter; granddaughter: Jana and Brad Ellenburg; stepgranddaughter and grandson: Hollie Varney and Todd Carroll; their children: HaiLea, Haiden, Connor, EzaBella, Maverick and Addison; a special great-grandson: Rush Ellenburg; stepgreat-grandchildren: Tambryn Ellenburg and Mason Ellenburg; brothers: John Jr. and Joe Light; a sister-in-law: Phyllis Light; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Cam and Betty Jane Light; husband of 49 years: GN Cooter; a sister: Jessie Light; and brothers: Abe Light, Bob Light, Rod Light, Bud Light and Cliff Light.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Zion Cemetery in Baileyton, with the Rev. Wade McAmis officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for the service.
Pallbearers will be George Sayler, Raymond Sayler, Brad Ball, Gary Light, Raymond Lee Sayler and Jeffery Light.
