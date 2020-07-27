With great sadness, the family announces the loss of their beloved mother, wife and grandmother, Nepul Franklin Hope, 94, who passed away peacefully Saturday at her home with her family by her side.
She was a faithful member of First Greeneville Free Will Baptist Church for many years; a true prayer warrior, she would stop what she was doing and go to the Lord in prayer whenever a need was called to her attention. She was a virtuous woman and lived her life according to Proverbs 31.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years: Jack Hope; daughters: Carolyn Diane Hope, and Linda (Larry) Shanks; a son: Dewey (Nancy) Hope; grandchildren: Elizabeth Griffith, Jonathan (Lee) Penley, Tonya (Jason) Flores, Lisa Wilcox, Jacob (Rachel) Hope and Anna (Jake) Hubbard; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thank you to CARIS Hospice providers: Zonya, Barbara, Janet and Chaplain Nate Varnier, and caregivers: Sue Ball and Sandy Rogers, for all their loving care.
The graveside service will be Tuesday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, with Pastor Larry McElroy officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call the office at 423-639-2141 and the staff will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.