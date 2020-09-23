Nick B. Stone, 75, of Chuckey, passed away suddenly Sept. 11 at Johnson City Medical Center within a short time after arrival.
Nick was born July 6, 1945, in Morristown, New Jersey, to Henry A. Stone Jr. and Betty (Kindleberger) Stone.
He graduated and earned a Master of Business Administration from Lehigh University before entering a career as a manager responsible for truck maintenance.
His first love was machinery, from tractors and cars as a child to his discovery of airplanes as a teenager. Instead of playing sports, he washed airplanes to earn free flying lessons. In adulthood, he owned several airplanes, and in retirement he lived in and loved the fly-in community at Hensley Airpark, Chuckey.
Nick had a great sense of humor, and was always looking for a way to help other people or his community.
Nick is survived by his siblings: Cary Stone Greenstein and her husband, Bob, and Hank Stone and his wife, Jeanne (Harrison), and Crosby Stone; his nieces: Anne Lafleur and her husband, Julien, and Yvonne and her husband, Scott Richardson; and great-nieces/nephew: Sage Lafleur, David Lafleur and Catherine Richardson.
He was also a loving dogfather to Buddy, Frankie and Jo-Jo, whose kind owners allowed him the joys of dog ownership without the responsibilities .