NICOLE 'Nicky' DEMENT PORTER

Nicole “Nicky” Dement Porter, 50, of Greeneville, passed away at her home Monday.

Nicky loved music, art and reading.

She is survived by her sons: C.J. Lampley and Michael Cooper; one daughter: Loraina Lampley (Jacob); one granddaughter: Isabella Cooper; two sisters: Annette Williams and Lynn Ciatti; one brother: Cyrus Bryan Dement III; her stepmother: Nancy Dement; an aunt: Anne Dement; and a best friend: Rosie Holt.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Bryan Dement Jr. and Jean Bond; and one daughter: Jessica Lampley.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.

