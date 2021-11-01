Nikesha “Nikki” Jo Aiken, 36, of the West Pines community, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a T-Ball coach for her children, member of The Pink Ladies and There Rottweilers, and a lifetime member of the Women’s Auxillary Post No. 1990.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather: Billie and Curtis Britton of the Clear Springs community; a brother: Nathaniel “Than” Aiken and his fiancée, Susan Steffey; a niece: Kadynce Aiken; aunts and uncles: Glenda and Donnie Bunch, and Rhonda and Mike McAmis, great-aunts and great-uncles: Helen and Bobby Crews, and Glen Smith; cousins: Chris, Kandy and Tyler Graham, Michael, Amanda and Brantley McAmis, Jamie, Nikkie and Hayden McAmis, Danielle, Browdy, Jarreion and Jaeilah Ison, Kaci Franklin, and Keefer Helle and his family, 2 children; friends: Brandy and Nathan Johnson and family; numerous friends on Facebook; and her best four legged friend: Roxie.
She was preceded in death by her father: Brian Aiken; an aunt: Beth Cash; her grandparents: Josephine and Bill Malone, and Junior and Geraldine Aiken; and her great-grandparents: Charlie and Chloe Smith.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Union Temple United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are ask to meet at Jeffers Afton Chapel at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Britton, Nathaniel Aiken, Robby Lanham, Michael McAmis, Jamie McAmis and Mike McAmis.