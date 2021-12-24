NIKKI LYNN (Farmer) WHITSON

Nikki Lynn (Farmer) Whitson, 32, of Mosheim passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.

Nikki was of the Baptist faith.

She was a loving mother, daughter and sister.

She is survived by her son: David “Tripp” Whitson III; her parents: Bruce Farmer and Jodi Bly; a brother: Craig Farmer; her paternal grandmother: Carol Farmer; her maternal grandmother: Shirley Campbell; and special cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Larry Farmer; and her maternal grandfather: Otis Campbell Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.