JOHNSON CITY — Niles Alan “Blinks” Hendrix, 94 of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord Saturday while surrounded by his loving family at his residence.
Niles was born Jan. 18, 1926, in Washington County.
He was of the baptist faith.
Niles attended Washington College 1942-44 where he played forward on the high school basketball team. He was drafted for Navel service in 1944 for World War ll. He served from 1944-47 with company 923 B-4. He was a member of the Local Welders and pipe fitters Union 538 (and was the oldest member).
He was also a member of Buffalo Valley Golf Course and was well known in the Tri-Cities where he won several charity golf tournaments. He was also a member of the Unaka Gun Club, where he held several titles.
Niles was a member of Tri-cities Bass club, where he won multiple tournaments on Douglas, South Holston and Watauga Lake. In 1974 he caught the largest Bass caught in the state of Tennessee.
Niles was preceded in death by his father: George A. Hendrix; his mother: Leona Usary; brothers: Roy C. Hendrix and Alfred Usary; and a son-in-law: Wesley Hambrick.
Summing up their fathers life, the family kept coming back to one thought, never will you meet a man who more faithfully lived his values. You could say their father was a teacher, craftsman and avid outdoors-man, especially with his sons. Their father was self-made and self-reliant. From his education to his career, from his skill with every kind of tool that could fashion wood or metal, brick or cement, their dad engaged this world as a man who could be its master. Their father relished the good things in life, he especially loved his wife and family. Their father was strong in body, in spirit and in commitment. At any age, when faced with an ethical dilemma, reflection, study or even rationalization, they found themselves coming back to one simple question, “What would Dad do?” His character is the foundation of their conscience.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years: Jean Truman Hendrix; six sons: Jackie (Mary) Ray, Niles (Pamela) Alan, Steven (Nina) Craig, Jeffery (Chasity) Scott, Rocky Wayne and George (Emily) Alex; four daughters: Robin (Allen) Painter, Doll Ann (Duane) Olinger and Rebecca Lynn Hambrick; one brother: James (Jean) Usary; one sister: Anna Francis (John) Lundsford; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; along with many grandchildren: Jessica, Sharon (Pete), Hannah, Amber (Thomas), Brock (Alexis), Bree (P. Todd), Drew (Donivan), Niles Jr, Gracie Jo, Gabriel, Connor, Bradyn, Kaitlyn, Karlee, Ava, Amelia and Adelyn; and five great-grandchildren: Gavin, Jase, Emmalynn, Peyton and Waylon.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Wilson (VA) and Providence Health Care (Courtney, Mary, and Yevette). We would also like to give a very special thanks to his granddaughter, Drew.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will have a private visitation to share memories Tuesday at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City. A graveside service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pastor Bill Younce will officiate.
Niles’ sons and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
His golfing and fishing friends will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The public is welcome to come by the funeral home to sign the guest register.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.