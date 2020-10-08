Nina Arrington, 90, of Poplar Springs Road, passed away Wednesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a farmer and a homemaker.
Nina was a member of Overlook Free Will Baptist Church.
Nina is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: John “Buddy” and Alice Arrington; two grandchildren: Ashli Arrington and Daniel Sauceman; one great-grandson: Greyson Sauceman; one son-in-law: Danny Sauceman; and one sister: Clare Jenkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John C. “Slim” Arrington; one daughter: Evelyn Sauceman; her parents: Hoarce and Susie Rice; and one brother: Bernard Rice.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Whittenburg Cemetery with Rev. Garry Gass officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
