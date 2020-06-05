Nita Faye Dunbar passed away Monday after a lengthy illness at the age of 95.
She was born Jan. 4, 1925.
Nita was working up until a stroke in November of 2018.
She got her teaching certificate and taught school from the age of 19 at Graystone and Pleasant Hill Schools, and then Morristown City Schools.
Nita then went on to work for Moody Dunbar Inc. as a payroll clerk for 15 years. In 1989, Nita went to work for Charray Inn in Greeneville and worked there through four ownership changes until her stroke in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Smith and Stella Ricker; her first husband: George Bowers; her late husband: Yewell L. Dunbar; daughter: Elizabeth Ann Bowers Waddell; brothers: Reid (Gladys) and Hubert Ricker.
She is survived by her son: Lee Dunbar and his wife, Rachel; a sister-in-law: Irene Ricker; grandchildren: Bailey (Tony) Chase, Reagan Dunbar, Misty Waddell, Brandy Gammon and Beth (Andy) Burton; great-grandchildren: Dax Chase, Drew and Sophia Burton, and Reece Gammon; and several nieces and nephews.
Nita was a member of the Pleasant Hill Community Church.
She spent her last days living with Lee, Rachel and Reagan in Murfreesboro where Reagan was her full time caregiver.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chuckey. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Community Church, c/o Rusty Shanks, 1317 Fox Rd, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dunbar family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.