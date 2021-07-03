CARTHAGE, TX — Nita Park Morrison, 90, of Carthage, Texas, went to be with the Lord Thursday in Carthage.
Mrs. Morrison was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ralph and Grace Park.
She was preceded in death by six siblings: Ralph Park II, Lee Knight, Mildred Wright, Myrna Buflo, Melba Piper and Floyd Park.
Mrs. Morrison retired from the Veterans Administration and was a member of Carthage Chapter No. 747, The Order of the Eastern Star.
She was a member of St. Paul Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years: Donald Morrison; two sons: Richard Haynes of Seattle, Washington, and Randolph Morrison of Nyack, New York; one brother-in-law: Sam Morrison of Westlake, Louisiana; stepdaughters: Nancy Newsom and her husband, Dean, of Jackson, Louisiana, Cheryl Rye of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Shevoun Morrison of Palm Bay, Florida; a stepson: Faron Morrison and his wife, Jeanne, of Corpus Christi; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family expresses a thank you to Mrs. Judy Stallone as well as all of the staff at Marian Place for the loving care given to Mrs. Morrison, Heart’s Way Hospice and their staff for the care not only to Nita, but to the Morrison family. They expresses their appreciation to the Ladies of Caring Hands at Rehobeth United Methodist Church for their visits throughout Mrs. Morrison’s illness.
Local cremation arrangements are entrusted to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
A memorial service will be conducted at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana, at a later date.
